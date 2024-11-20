Butchery apprentice Ebony to compete at World Butchers’ Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Food Management and Butchery apprentice Ebony Murtagh from Portadown will travel to the culinary capital of Paris, France next March to compete within the iconic World Champion Butcher Apprentice and Young Butcher competition.

Running alongside the World Butchers’ Challenge from 30-31 March 2025, Ebony will take centre stage amongst young butchers from across the globe at Paris’ Expo Porte de Versailles, a venue which featured at the recent 2024 Olympic Games, and will battle it out for the pinnacle title of the World’s Best Apprentice Butcher.

Ebony has enjoyed early success at butchery competitions, having competed in the IFEX all Ireland biennial butchery competition in Belfast, earlier this year. Placing second at IFEX and being highly commended for her innovative products and work ethics, has seen Ebony being approached to represent Team Ireland as their first-choice apprentice butcher at the World Butchers’ Challenge.

In preparation for next year’s competition, Ebony currently trains with senior Team Ireland members and members for the Craft Butchers Association of Ireland in Carlow at Murphy’s Craft Butchers of Tullow every second Sunday of the month. Training includes boning of meat cuts alongside artisan butcher and product innovation; all under strict competition guidelines. Ebony’s training for the World Butchers’ Challenge commenced in May this year and will continue through to February 2025.

Ebony pictured in the workplace at M&W Farm Meats butchery counter

On competition day, Ebony will have two hours and thirty minutes to prepare a range of cuts for display. To succeed within the butchery profession requires a transferable skillset, including a strong attention to detail, proficiency in time management, manual ability, knowledge of food safety, customer service skills and a keen interest in meat preparation. Skills which Ebony has in abundance.

Speaking on Ebony’s success to date and her world stage appearance next year, Michael Prunty, lecturer at Southern Regional College commented:

“Ebony has exceeded expectations by showing eagerness to learn and by helping others improve their skills. She has thrived through her training, both in the College and in the workplace, becoming a mentor, aiding peers with knowledge and butchery techniques and proving she has the ability and potential to be an industry leader in the future."

"Participation in the World Butchers Apprentice and Young Butchers competition will provide Ebony with recognition for her achievements in the industry to date while offering her an opportunity to showcase her expertise in product development and butchery. This competition and Ebony’s prior competition success not only elevates her profile on an international scale but also demonstrates that women can successfully pursue careers in the butchery field."

Ebony’s IFEX counter display

"Ebony has not only excelled in the College and workplace environment but also, has become very well thought of in the industry in both the North and South of Ireland.”

Ebony is currently undertaking her Level 3 Apprenticeship, FDQ Certificate in Food Management Skills at Southern Regional College’s Portadown campus, having recently completed her Level 2 Diploma Meat & Poultry Industry Skills Apprenticeship. Ebony currently works on the butchery counter at M&W Farm Meats.