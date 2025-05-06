Bye Big Mac: Angelina leaves McDonald’s for Cambridge University
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Level student Angelina Andronic (18) works part-time, up to nine hours a week, as a Crew Member under the Golden Arches in her hometown.
But the Carrickfergus Grammar School pupil is getting ready to say bye to the Big Macs when she heads off to university this Autumn.
Angelina, who’s doing A Levels in History, Business Studies and English Literature, needs an A star and two As in her exams to follow her Oxbridge dreams.
“My motto in life has always been to ‘live without regrets’,” she said. “The application process to secure a place at Cambridge was very long and daunting.
“After my face-to-face interview at the university I was sure I hadn’t been successful but, thankfully, I was wrong. I cannot wait to get started.”
Angelina, who is originally from Romania and has lived in Northern Ireland for almost nine years, said her dad Cosmin and mum Simona have been extremely supportive of her ambitions.
In fact, her dad had already bought her a ‘congratulations’ card many months before she received an official offer from Cambridge.
“I was invited over last December for three interviews in two days,” she said. “My dad went to Cambridge with me and it was quite the adventure.
“The first interview went so badly I thought I’d blown my chances. The following two were ok but, after I finished the third, I told my dad that I didn’t think I’d made it.
“But then, on January 31, I got an email saying that I’d got in. I didn’t expect it. I was in shock. I still can’t believe it!”
Angelina, whose long-term goal is to become a barrister, said she’d decided to get a job at McDonald’s as a distraction from her studies.
“I wanted to do something fun to earn money in my spare time,” she said. “I told the bosses how important school was to me and that I was aiming to go to uni and they said they would support me in doing that.
“I get to meet lots of people, which I love, and I enjoy socialising and working as a team.”
Indeed, she likes her job so much, Angelina intends to keep doing it when she comes back to Northern Ireland in between terms when she’s not studying for her Human, Social and Political Sciences degree.
“Cambridge terms last two months so there wouldn’t be enough time for me to have a job during that period of time,” she said. “But I will work when I come back as I’ll need the money.
“McDonald’s is so flexible and everyone has been an amazing support.”
Angelina said her parents, who both work in Ryobi Aluminium Casting in Carrickfergus, and her younger sister Sophia, who’s 11, are very proud of her.
“I’m lucky to have a supportive family as well as good teachers and an understanding employer in McDonald’s to help me follow my dreams,” she said.
Franchisee Des Lamph, who also has restaurants in Knocknagoney, Abbey Centre and Downpatrick, said Angelina was a breath of fresh air and an inspiration to everyone.
“We were all excited to hear that Angelina has been offered a place at Cambridge,” he said.
“The University has a reputation for outstanding academic achievement and I can say that Angelina’s work ethic in the restaurant reflects her commitment to the task at hand.
“We’re happy she’s obtained the place of her dreams and we’re glad she’ll be back working here when she’s not studying.”