Café incredABLE launched at Newry Leisure Centre
The café serves freshly-prepared hot food, daily specials, hearty breakfasts, tasty lunches and a selection of homemade traybakes and sweet treats, all complemented by a range of barista coffees and teas.
Café incredABLE - with its motto of ‘incredible food, incredABLE people’ – is an award-winning social enterprise.
It creates training and employment opportunities for people with learning disabilities and autism, through delivering high-quality food, hospitality and community engagement.
Organisers say its presence at Newry Leisure Centre “not only enhances the visitor experience, but also reflects the council’s wider vision for inclusion, empowerment and community engagement across the district”.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Philip Campbell, said: “It’s fantastic to see Café incredABLE opening within Newry Leisure Centre.
“This partnership embodies what our district stands for: inclusion, opportunity and connection.
“Café incredABLE has long been a beacon of social enterprise and care and this new eatery adds to the vibrancy of the leisure centre, while providing opportunities that truly make a difference in people’s lives.”
Nigel Hampton, CEO of incredABLE, said: “We’re thrilled to open our fourth social enterprise café here in Newry, expanding our commitment to creating inclusive spaces and meaningful opportunities.
“For over 20 years, we’ve supported children and adults with a learning disability from the greater Newry area through short breaks and respite services.
“This café marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. We look forward to it becoming a vibrant, welcoming space where everyone feels they belong.”
Every purchase made at Café incredABLE directly supports training and employment for people of all abilities, helping to build confidence, independence and lifelong skills.
The café is open Mondays to Saturdays, from 9am–5pm, and Sundays, from 10am–5pm.