Call for improved pedestrian safety in Loughbrickland

27th Mar 2025

LOCAL Alliance representatives, Councillor Joy Ferguson and South Down MLA, Andrew McMurray, are calling for the Department for Infrastructure to assess options to improve pedestrian safety in Loughbrickland.

Traffic in the village has been increasing over recent years with a high proportion of heavy goods vehicles using the village as a main route to Gilford, Portadown and Tandragee from the A1 dual carriageway.

Cllr Joy Ferguson said: “I have been approached by several residents and students who are concerned about pedestrian safety.

“Loughbrickland is a growing village with new housing developments, primary and secondary schools, thriving convenience stores and a new coffee shop creating more movement of people in and around the village.

​Andrew McMurray MLA for South Down and Councillor Joy Ferguson.​Andrew McMurray MLA for South Down and Councillor Joy Ferguson.
“It is essential that pedestrians have safe passage. Students from New-Bridge Integrated who regularly walk to the village should have an option to cross the road safely.

“Users of the pharmacy should be able to cross the road safely from the surgery. We are asking the Department to assess all network options that will increase pedestrian safety at the Main Street, Scarva Road and Banbridge Road junction.”

Local MLA Andrew McMurray said: “The safety of children is of utmost importance, and I thank Cllr Joy Ferguson for raising the local issues in Loughbrickland with me.

“I have been raising road safety around schools with the relevant Ministers and shall continue to lobby on behalf of local communities on this important matter in conjunction with my Alliance colleagues.”

