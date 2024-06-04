Call for urgent action as 35% in Republic of Ireland are unable to exercise their democratic rights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 35 percent of households in the Republic of Ireland who are unable to exercise their democratic right and sign up to the My Voice My Choice European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) for safe and accessible abortion have. Furthermore, 80% of Irish people who tried to sign the ECI have failed to do so.

The Initiative allows European citizens to propose legislation. When an initiative collects the target number of signatures, the European Commission evaluates it. If approved, the Commission may propose legislation, consulting with EU institutions. For "My Voice, My Choice," hitting 1 million signatures would prompt the Commission to propose financial support for safe and accessible abortion in the EU.

The reason many in Ireland are unable to sign the initiative is the unintuitive design of the ECI’s online support system, which mandates the obligatory inclusion of a home address with a house number. However, a staggering 35% of Irish premises (over 600,000) have non-unique addresses due to an absence of house numbers or names thus disenfranchising a substantial portion of the Irish population.

Democratic Right

This has adversely impacted the campaign’s ability to collect enough signatures since its launch.

Explaining the challenge, Nika Kovac, one of the key organisers of the My Voice My Choice campaign said: “Across European countries we are collecting 1 million signatures for the ECI and since April 24th, My Voice My Choice campaign has collected over 400,000 signatures in total. But surprisingly, in Ireland, we were able to collect only 4487 signatures.

"The requirement for a house number on the ECI support form has profound implications for the democratic rights of Irish citizens. Without the ability to correctly fill out the form, many are effectively barred from participating in this vital democratic process. In fact, 80% of Irish people who tried to sign the ECI couldn’t complete the process.

“The data from the statistical report for the month of May that the EU provided the ECI organizers finds that at least 14,951 unique visitors visited the site wanting to give support to the My Voice, My Choice ECI. As the data only includes visitors that opted-in to tracking cookies, we estimate that more than 20,000 visitors came from Ireland in May to sign the ECI but just 3764 managed to sign it in the end.

"This clearly shows that citizens of Ireland want to support the initiative for safe and accessible abortion but they cannot execute their democratic rights due to the way the EU system for giving support is set up,” she added.

My Voice, My Choice has called on the European Commission and the Irish government for immediate and comprehensive action to address this.

In response, the Secretariat-General of the European Commission has acknowledged this issue, but explained that the form's design complies with Annex III of the ECI Regulation. As a measure, they suggested that affected citizens enter "0" in the street number field and the Irish government complied with this solution. However, this suggestion is neither widely known, nor is it indicated on the form webpage, prompting many to leave the form without completing it and thus, being denied their democratic right.

The My Voice, My Choice Initiative is calling for broader public awareness on how to fill the form in Ireland and make it easier for people to exercise their rights.