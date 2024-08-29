Call out for brand new tourism experiences

By Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is embarking on a new tourism experience development initiative to further cement the borough’s position as a leading tourism destination. Council is inviting expressions of interest from locals with a fledgling idea that could develop into a fabulous new tourism experience, attracting local, national and international visitors.

Interested parties are invited to attend an online information session on Tuesday 17 September 2024, 6.30pm – 7.45pm to find out more about the initiative and how they might be supported to develop their tourism experiences. The event will be hosted by the council’s tourism team, in conjunction with industry professionals, Runda.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy expressed her delight at this new initiative: “We already have a wonderful range of top-class tourism experiences in our borough and we are keen to add further to this portfolio so we can attract even more visitors from home and abroad to enjoy what our wonderful region has to offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would encourage anyone who has ever considered turning their hobby or passion into a sustainable tourism experience to complete the expression of interest.”

Expressions of interest are open for ideas that could develop into new tourism experiencesExpressions of interest are open for ideas that could develop into new tourism experiences
Expressions of interest are open for ideas that could develop into new tourism experiences

Expressions of interest are invited for new experiences, which could include a focus on music, heritage, outdoor adventure and activities, nature, wellness and all things food and drink. No previous experience of operating in the tourism industry is required.

Expressions of interest will close on Wednesday 11 September 2024 at 5.00pm. For further information, visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/tourismeoi

Related topics:Craigavon Borough CouncilArmagh CityBanbridgeCouncilMayorCraigavon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.