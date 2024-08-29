Call out for brand new tourism experiences
Interested parties are invited to attend an online information session on Tuesday 17 September 2024, 6.30pm – 7.45pm to find out more about the initiative and how they might be supported to develop their tourism experiences. The event will be hosted by the council’s tourism team, in conjunction with industry professionals, Runda.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy expressed her delight at this new initiative: “We already have a wonderful range of top-class tourism experiences in our borough and we are keen to add further to this portfolio so we can attract even more visitors from home and abroad to enjoy what our wonderful region has to offer.
“I would encourage anyone who has ever considered turning their hobby or passion into a sustainable tourism experience to complete the expression of interest.”
Expressions of interest are invited for new experiences, which could include a focus on music, heritage, outdoor adventure and activities, nature, wellness and all things food and drink. No previous experience of operating in the tourism industry is required.
Expressions of interest will close on Wednesday 11 September 2024 at 5.00pm. For further information, visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/tourismeoi
