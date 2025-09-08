Calling all knitters and crocheters in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Winter Woollies is back for 2025, and residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey are being invited to knit or crochet cosy items for those in need. The initiative, delivered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, aims to spread warmth and kindness to the vulnerable within the community, from newborns to older people.

In 2024 local residents donated an outstanding 1,662 handmade items which were delivered to partner organisations supporting babies, young children, families experiencing homelessness, individuals with additional needs and older people from a range of backgrounds.

You can get involved in Winter Woollies in a variety of ways:

Donate Handmade Warm Items: Donations for Winter Woollies will open on 15 September and will run through to 14 November 2025. Handmade warm items such as hats, scarves, gloves and blankets can be left in designated donation bins located at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre. Join a Local Group: Join one of the many local Knit and Natter groups around Antrim and Newtownabbey. These groups are a wonderful way to learn a new skill, meet new people, and contribute to the community. Visit www.librariesni.org.uk to find your closest group. Start Your Own Knitting/Crocheting Group: Whether at home, in your local community centre, or at your place of work, starting a knitting or crocheting group is a great way to enhance community spirit, improve employee wellbeing, and add social value to your organisation’s output. Send Messages of Hope and Kindness: Schools, community groups, and families are encouraged to get involved by sending messages of hope, kindness, and positivity to accompany the warm items. Handwritten paper notes, cards, or other thoughtful touches are welcome. Let’s share the warmth this winter!

This year we are asking knitters and crocheters to consider making and donating Trauma Teddies. These smiling bears are distributed by emergency services to children experiencing traumatic events. Patterns are available on the Winter Woollies section of our website.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick welcomes the return of the scheme saying: “By knitting or crocheting for this cause, our residents are not only creating items that provide warmth and comfort to those in need, but they are also nurturing their own mental health.

"Engaging in creative activities like these has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, and when done together in groups, it fosters connection and reduces social isolation.

“The Council is hopeful that with the community's continued support, we can make an even greater impact in 2025, spreading more warmth and kindness throughout our Borough.”

If your organisation could benefit from Winter Woollies donations to distribute to your service users, or if you would like to contribute to the initiative, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/winter-woollies