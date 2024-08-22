Cameron welcomes appointment of Independent autism reviewer
The post was created as a result of a Private Members Bill taken through the Assembly by Mrs Cameron. The Bill provided the basis for a robust autism strategy that would provide lifelong services for people with autism and central to it was the role of the autism reviewer.
Commenting the South Antrim MLA said: “The Autism (Amendment) Act is the legislative result of my Autism Private Members Bill. That legislation provided the basis for a robust autism strategy that will provide lifelong services for autistic people. Central to that was the role to be played by the autism reviewer and I am delighted that Ema Cubitt will take up post in September.
There has been a long wait for this appointment to take place but this announcement is another step forward. The Bill’s aim was to ensure that the Autism community in Northern Ireland have access to improved support and services. That will be made possible thanks to the independent scrutiny mechanism that is the Autism Reviewer.
“I know that the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Autism and Autism NI will continue their monitoring roles to protect the independence of the post as the legislation demands.”
I wish Ema every success in the role and I know she will be welcomed by people with Autism across Northern Ireland and their families.”
