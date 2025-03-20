Cancer Research coffee morning in Rathfriland
A spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to support us and those who sent donations. Our group is very grateful for your continued support.
“Well done to all the hard working volunteers, we couldn’t raise money like this without all their hard work.
“Our group would like to say a massive thank you to The Milestone, Rathfriland for the generous donation of scones and milk, The Home Bakery for their donation of pancakes, Vera & Ernie for providing us with butter and David McKay at Tesco for the gift voucher which we put towards our traybakes.
“Donations like these mean we can raise more money to put towards life-saving treatment for those in need. Our final total raised was £2,000.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.