Cancer support volunteer roles now available at Causeway Hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located in the main entrance area, this important resource is a partnership initiative between the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.
The pod offers a wide range of free guidance and confidential advice to people living with cancer, as well as their families, friends and carers within a friendly and welcoming environment. As an Information and Support Volunteer, you will ensure that anyone with questions about cancer, ranging from managing symptoms to advice around benefits and financial support, are able to easily access the information they require, and are signposted to other services as necessary.
If you are an open and compassionate person, with good listening skills and an ability to build a rapport with others, then please consider getting involved.
Volunteering can be a hugely rewarding experience, and in this role you will engage directly with people, and make a difference in their time of need. All volunteers receive full support, and you’ll be able to avail of training opportunities.
If you would like to find out more or to request an application pack email: [email protected]
The closing date for this role is on Monday 20 May 2024 at 4pm
Suitability conversations will take place on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in Causeway Hospital
Training will be held on Tuesday 11 June from 9am-4pm at Ulster University, Coleraine.
Please note, registration may close before this date if the threshold of expression of interest is reached.