Cancer survivors walking 70k in May to tackle extreme poverty

Two cancer survivors from Larne are going the extra mile for vulnerable communities around the world by taking part in an aid agency’s new long-distance fundraising challenge.

Bob Loade and Allan McCullough have signed up for Christian Aid’s ‘70k in May’, a sponsored challenge to cover 70 kilometres by walking, running, cycling or swimming, in order to raise money to help some of the poorest people across the world.

Bob and Allan, who both attend Craigyhill Methodist Church in Larne, are planning a number of walks to achieve their 70k, with the main one being a hike from Ballyboley Forest near Ballyclare to Slemish mountain near Broughshane. Both men faced serious cancers last year.

The pair are leading a six-strong team of walkers, all members of Methodist churches in Larne.

Bob Loade (left) and Allan McCullough of Craigyhill Methodist Church in Larne

Christian Aid’s ‘70k in May’ is a new initiative for Christian Aid Week, which ran from 12-18 May. Christian Aid Week began in the 1950s and is thought to be the UK and Ireland’s longest-running fundraising campaign. Each year, tens of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland get involved in raising funds to support the charity’s work to reach people living in poverty and crisis.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Bob and Allan for their fundraising efforts:

“Every year during Christian Aid Week, people across the UK and Ireland raise funds, act and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world. Christian Aid Week brings people together to put our faith into action. Every prayer, every gift, every action makes a difference.”

This year’s Christian Aid Week appeal focuses on the charity’s work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges, leaving more than 70% of the population living in poverty and more than half of children chronically malnourished.

Christian Aid/Ndacayisaba Epitace

Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people surviving the civil conflict. Now, alongside local partners, the organisation helps establish Village Savings and Loans Associations. These community-led groups mean people can save and borrow money, making small businesses possible, offering reliable incomes so families can eat regularly, get medicine when they need it, and build safer homes.

One of those supported by Christian Aid and their local partner is thirty-five-year-old Aline Nibogora. A survivor of both domestic violence and homelessness, thanks to a small start-up loan, Aline was able to begin trading avocados and peanuts locally. With her profits, she bought a bicycle to transport greater quantities of goods to markets further afield and now has the money she needs to support herself and her children.

Bob said that Aline’s faith had inspired him:

“Aline went from a place of utter destitution but through her strong faith and with the help of Christian Aid, she turned her life around. Allan and I had a tough year as we each battled cancer, but Aline has had a constant battle in life and got through it all with her deep faith and trust in the Lord.”