BANNVIEW House Care Home has been named ‘Home of the Year’ at the Staff Nursing Awards 2025.

The prestigious awards highlight outstanding contributions to the care sector across Northern Ireland.

The Home of the Year category recognises care homes that demonstrate outstanding levels of person-centred care, innovation, and positive outcomes for residents.

Bannview House Care Home provides care for up to 80 residents. The home, on the Bannview Road, has three units, which support people with nursing and residential care.

Bannview House Deputy Manager Leah Waldell (left) accepts ‘Care Home of the Year’ Award from the presenters.

Situated in beautiful surroundings, Bannview Care Home’s team is renowned for its excellence.

The award was accepted by Deputy Home Manager, Leah Waldell, and Gareth Williams, Team Lead, whose leadership and dedication have played a vital role in creating an exceptional environment for both residents and staff at Bannview House.

Expressing her excitement over Bannview House being recognised as a top care home in the region, Leah commented: “It’s a real honour for Bannview House to be recognised in this way.

“We take immense pride in the care we provide, and this award is a reflection of the compassion, dedication, and teamwork shown by our incredible staff every single day. I’m so proud to be part of a home that truly puts residents at the heart of everything we do.”

With 25 care homes across Northern Ireland, including Bannview, Healthcare Ireland Group is one of the region’s largest and most trusted care providers.

The organisation is committed to delivering exceptional residential and nursing care tailored to the unique needs of each resident, ensuring every person in its care feels valued, supported, and at home.

This latest accolade underscores Healthcare Ireland Group’s continued drive for excellence and its unwavering focus on putting residents at the heart of everything it does.