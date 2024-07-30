Care home worker misses email notification telling him he had won £5,000 family holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care home worker Ryan Reyes received the shock of his life after finding out he had won a family holiday worth £5,000.

Ryan, from Bangor in Northern Ireland, couldn’t stop giggling after discovering he had won the week-long, all-inclusive trip to Turkey after winning BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition.

The 38-year-old had no idea that BOTB presenter Will Cozens was phoning him to congratulate him - because he had missed the initial email notification telling him he was a winner.

“I struggled to explain to Will how I was feeling because I had no idea that I had won,” he said. “I hadn’t even seen the earlier notification, so I was so happy when Will told me.

BOTB presenter Will Cozens with winner Ryan Reyes.

“It’s the first time I’ve won anything and I feel very blessed.”

Ryan said he was considering taking the cash alternative to fund a trip to the Philippines and to pay off some bills.

“The holiday to Turkey would be great, but the money would mean more to me right now.

“I’m originally from the Philippines, and am planning a trip back home in September to visit family,” he added.

Will said: “I phoned Ryan to congratulate him on his big win, but the fact that he had no idea he had won made his reaction even better.

“He now has a fantastic family trip to the Philippines to start planning for, and I’m sure he’s going to have a wonderful time.”

Leading car giveaway company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win money online every week in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £69m-worth of cars so far.