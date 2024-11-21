Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BALLELA lady May Magee celebrated her 100th birthday recently - by giving to others.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The caring centenarian was delighted to present cheques totalling £2,200 to Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, and Air Ambulance NI.

Amy Henshaw, Air Ambulance NI, Area Fundraising Manager, said: “It was a huge pleasure to welcome May to our airbase in Lisburn to present her incredible donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our charity relies on the generosity and support of the public, and this donation will contribute to potentially saving lives. Thank you May for thinking of your local air ambulance on your 100th birthday - your generosity is deeply appreciated by our team.”

May pictured with Dympna McParland, Vascular Access Lead Nurse, Infusion Services & Sarah Wilson, Friends of the Cancer Centre.

thoughtful

Sarah Wilson, Community Fundraising Officer at Friends of the Cancer Centre, said: “On behalf of everyone at Friends of the Cancer Centre, I would like to sincerely thank May for sharing her 100th birthday with the charity.

"It was an incredibly kind and thoughtful way to mark such a special day. We would also like to thank May’s family and friends for giving so generously and helping to raise such a wonderful amount.

“As a local charity we rely on the generosity of the community to support our work, which includes funding vital nurses, providing financial support to families and supporting local cancer research.

"We are incredibly grateful to have May’s support and the money raised will make a real difference to so many people here in NI.”