Caring Portadown Asda colleagues praised for heartfelt comfort for autistic child

Paul Loughlin and Connor Lavery from Asda’s Portadown store have been thanked for looking after an autistic eight-year-old girl who got upset after she dropped her hot chocolate on the floor.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl's aunt contacted the store to say:

"We were on a trip up from Dublin – her first long car journey – and had stopped for some food at the cafe where she got a hot chocolate.

“She was drinking it while we picked up some bits in the shop and she accidentally dropped it. She was quite upset but two Asda colleagues came to help, and they were fantastic with her. She was worried about the mess, and they told her it was fine and not a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Lavery and Paul Loughlin

"A little while later one of the colleagues found us in the store with a replacement hot chocolate for her. They went above and beyond in helping and we are all adjusting to finding out how to handle her emotions as it's all very new to us, so I want to thank them.

“They made sure we had great day by not making a deal of the mess and replacing the drink. It could have really gone the opposite way, but their actions really helped. The colleagues in that store are fantastic the few times we've been in they are always polite and helpful."

Paul, Asda Portadown Food Hall Trading Manager, said: "I was just on the shop floor and saw this little girl crying and upset as she'd dropped a hot chocolate she'd just got from our cafe, and it had gone all over the floor. I told her not to worry and said that I spilled things all the time.

“One of our warehouse colleagues, Connor, cleared up the spillage then went to get the girl a replacement hot chocolate and walked round the store until he found her. I'm glad we helped put a smile back on her face."