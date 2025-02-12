A CARING schoolboy from Seapatrick, who has been growing his hair for two years for the Little Princess Trust, finally got the chop on Monday.

Nine-year-old Henry Walker, who loves football and swimming, decided to grow his hair for the charity in spring 2023 when he heard about the amazing things it does for children with cancer.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

Henry Walker with hairdresser Diava Cairns. Photo: Paul Byrne Photography.

Henry, a P5 pupil at St. Mary’s PS, has been mistaken for a girl numerous times, but he has bravely persevered to reach the end goal which will benefit this worthy cause.

On Monday morning, he called with his Tonaghmore Road neighbour and hairdresser, Diava Cairns, to get his long locks cut.

It was a total transformation, with an incredible 14 inches snipped off!

His mum Lynsey thanked everyone who has been so supportive, especially his friends and teachers at St. Mary’s.

A cut above...Banbridge schoolboy Henry Walker with mum Lynsey and hairdresser Diava Cairns. Photo: Paul Byrne Photography.

“It was really something that started off as a joke two years ago,” she recalled.

“I said to Henry, ‘we’ll have to get your hair cut, or will we grow it for the Little Princess Trust?’

“He asked what the Little Princess Trust was and when I explained to him, he said, ‘well then I’ll grow it.’

“He does get mistaken for a wee girl, sometimes he doesn't correct people and sometimes he does.

“I think it was probably a relief for him when he got it cut!

“His school friends and teacher Mrs Kane are so supportive and bubbling with excitement.

“He’s off for half-term, so they’ll be shocked when they see him with short hair on Monday.”

Henry’s fundraising page is currently sitting at over £1,500! He’s delighted that this money will help to make two wigs - which cost £700 each.

“I set up the fundraising page back in October and Henry was happy to see the donations grow, knowing that the money raised would go towards wig-making and cancer research,” his mum explained.

“We plan to keep the page open to the end of March and want to thank everyone who has kindly donated. A special thank you as well to Diava for cutting Henry’s hair.

“Hopefully, Henry will inspire other boys to grow their hair for the Little Princess Trust.”

Chronicle readers can donate at: www.justgiving.com/page/henry-walker-1730667806092