BANBRIDGE school teacher, Caroline McGrath, put her best foot forward recently when she took part in the Big 3 Irish Mountain Trek, raising funds for Cancer Focus NI.

It was a weekend to remember and a resounding success for Caroline and her team of fellow trekkers as they raised an incredible total of £30,000!

The three-day event wasn’t for the faint hearted with the participants guided to the towering peaks of Carrauntoohil in Munster, Lugnaquilla in Leinster and Slieve Donard in Ulster.

They are known as some of the best hiking locations in Ireland, but it didn’t make the endeavour any less gruelling as the group travelled over 600 miles by bus, hiked for over 20 hours and climbed an impressive 2500 metres, taking in some of the most stunning views Ireland has to offer.

​The Cancer Focus NI trekkers. Caroline McGrath, from Banbridge, is pictured back row, third from left.

The relentless efforts of each climber will make a lasting impact on local people and their families who are on their cancer journey.

Caroline is no stranger to taking on charity challenges, as she explained to the Chronicle: “Due to my recent interest in hiking and charity fundraising, I have participated in the Mournes 77s, The Mourne Way, Hunter’s Supermoon Donard and Cavehill Moonlit Hikes - all for Cancer Focus.

“I will forever continue with this as it keeps my fitness up and gives me something to strive for.

“I always find the challenges great physically and spiritually, as I am accomplishing ticking another mountain of my list, making friends and connecting with local people while fundraising.

“The people honestly make the challenges for me. Unbeknown to me, a man from Mayobridge actually lost a bet with friends of getting to the top of Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, first because he decided to keep me company on the walk.

“True connections are made, personal stories are shared, as well as raising an amazing £30,000.

“This is an astronomical amount and displays the support these astonishing people have behind them.”

“Thank you to the local people who helped me fundraise and for the kind donations, along with Vivo Xtra, who allowed me to hold a collection.”

Caroline is currently fundraising for the Southern Area Hospice and she will be hiking the National 3 Peaks, including Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike in July 2025, along with the Spanish Camino for Children in Crossfire in June.

James Barbour, Events Manager for Cancer Focus NI, said: “I can’t thank the trekkers enough for taking part in the Big 3 Irish Mountain Trek.

“It was a tough three days of climbing and, even when the weather was damp, the spirits of the group remained high.

“A lot of preparation, training and efforts went in to taking part in this event, not only to climb three of the highest peaks in Ireland in the span of only three days, but to raise the incredible total that will make a lasting impact on the one in two people who are diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland.”