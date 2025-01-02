Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CAROLINE McGrath would like to thank the local people who helped her fundraise over £11,000 for her three chosen charities in 2024.

As Guide Dog Co-ordinator for the Newry and Banbridge area, she has contributed to over £6,000 and was awarded an Expert Award at Stormont for her services to Guide Dogs.

For Cancer Focus she has raised £3,000 completing challenge hikes including Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s highest mountain.

Caroline has £2,000 fundraised for the Hospice and will be hiking the 3 UK Peaks for the hospice in summer 2025.

Local school teacher and charity volunteer Caroline McGrath, from Banbridge.

Caroline said: “I have travelled to 80 destinations therefore I am starting to combine my love of travel, fundraising and hiking by signing up for future hiking adventures in different countries.

“As a teacher I like to share these good news stories so I can inspire my pupils to get involved with their local communities and to share their talents and develop skills.

“I always would have given my time in my parish voluntary activities such as visiting Lourdes and volunteering in the Hospice shop, but I like the buzz of a collection, meeting people and having a chat, you really get a sense of the people you are helping.”

A Hospice quiz night will be held in The Bank in Newry on Thursday, January 30.