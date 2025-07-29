Carrickfergus Centra store makes it to the finals of prestigious Retail Industry Awards & Forecourt Trader Awards

Centra Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus has earned national recognition, securing coveted spots as a finalist in two highly esteemed awards.

In the UK Retail Industry Awards, which this year celebrates three decades of excellence in grocery retail and is widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the sector, the store is a finalist in the Forecourt Retailer of the Year (company owned category).

Recognised for its support for the local community, the store has received a second shortlist for Best Community Engagement at the Forecourt Trader Awards, viewed as the most prestigious competition in the UK’s petrol retailing industry calendar.

The Musgrave NI owned store, which has been serving the local community for more than 10 years and is known for its friendly team, excellent customer service, and extensive range, was transformed and modernised last year following a £435,000 revamp.

Operations Manager David Thompson Lyons said: “Congratulations to Dale and the team at Centra Prince Andrew Way for making it to the finals of these prestigious awards. Both are well-deserved shortlists and demonstrate the team’s passion and commitment to delivering excellent service, range and value to their customers every day.”

Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place in London on 30th September. They will be followed by the Forecourt Trader Awards on Thursday, 9th October, also in London.

In addition, the Centra brand has been shortlisted in the Retail Industry Awards’ Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a finalist in the Community Retailer of the Year group.

Musgrave NI, which owns the brands and operates 43 company owned SuperValu and Centra stores, has also achieved finalist status in the Convenience Retailer of the Year category.