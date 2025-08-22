Carrickfergus students take up opportunity of a lifetime with Study USA programme

Carrick students Kadie Griffiths and Cameron Henderson are embarking on the opportunity of a lifetime this month, as they travel to the United States to take part in the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

The pair are among 60 students from Northern Ireland taking part in the programme, which gives participants the opportunity to spend a full academic year at an American college or university.

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, this year’s cohort includes students from South Eastern Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Belfast Metropolitan College, and Ulster University. They will be placed at institutions across 24 states — from Texas to Washington, and Florida to Nebraska.

Kadie is currently a student at Belfast Metropolitan College studying Tourism, Hospitality & Events Management and is off to McKendree University, Illinois. While Cameron, is at Queen’s University Belfast studying International Relations. He will spend his year at Maryville College in Tennessee.

Speaking ahead of their departure, Kadie said: “I first heard about Study USA while I was at Carrickfergus Academy, and I was always interested in taking part. I’m studying Travel and Tourism, so the chance to study abroad and gain international experience in such a competitive industry was something I couldn’t pass up.

“I’m so excited to start this year abroad - I’ve already signed up for the university’s girls’ rugby team and connected with a local field hockey club, where I’ve been invited to help coach younger players.

“Of course, I’m a little nervous about being away from my friends, family, and pets, but I know I have a strong support network around me — from home, my university, and the Study USA team.

“When I return, I plan to complete my studies at Belfast Met and Ulster University, including my six-month placement. I know this experience will really strengthen my CV and help me stand out in my field.”

The Study USA programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding exceeding more than €2 million. The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1k bursary.

Launched in 1994 to support the Northern Ireland peace process, Study USA has been running for over 30 years.

Praising the programme’s long running success Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The Study USA programme offers an invaluable opportunity for students to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It also plays a crucial role in expanding students’ horizons and shaping future leaders as well as promoting positive perceptions of the north. I wish our students taking part this year all the very best on what I’m sure will be a great experience.”

Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Study USA offers students a truly life-changing opportunity - one that goes far beyond academics. As well as gaining valuable experience in the classroom, they’re encouraged to immerse themselves in a new culture, build lasting friendships and really make the most of everyday life in the US.

“From joining clubs and societies to volunteering and connecting with local people, students gain new perspectives and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. These are the kinds of experiences that build confidence, adaptability, and global awareness - qualities that are hugely important in today’s interconnected world.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort and confident they will embrace every opportunity, represent Northern Ireland with pride, and return home with fresh ideas, new skills and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Applications for the 2026–27 programme open on September 1.

For more information, visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa

Study USA continues the British Council’s mission to build connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and worldwide through education, arts and the English language. To learn more, follow the British Council Northern Ireland on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.