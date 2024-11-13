Castlescreen Farm Raises Vital Funds for Local Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rural Support, the farm support charity for Northern Ireland, are very grateful to Damien Tumulty of Castlescreen Farms who made a recent donation of £500 towards the organisation.

These vital funds were raised at Open Farm Weekend and will help the farming community across Northern Ireland who need support with financial pressures, succession planning, bereavement and mental health issues to name but a few.

“Thank you to everyone who made this donation possible, we really appreciate your support and these vital funds will make a positive difference to the help we provide to the farming community across the province”, said Pamela Caldwell, Fundraising Executive for Rural Support.