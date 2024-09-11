Causeway Chamber launches People Awards 2024

Causeway Chamber is excited to announce the launch of Causeway Coast & Glens People Awards in partnership with Go Succeed NI. All businesses and organisations throughout the Causeway Coast & Glens region are invited to submit their nominations for these awards, which feature 12 distinct categories. The Gala ceremony will take place on Thursday, 7th November 2024, at the Lodge Hotel.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards provide an excellent opportunity for employers and employees from organisations of all sizes to be recognised. James Kilgore, President of Causeway Chamber, emphasised the importance of these awards, stating: “The People Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to honour and recognise our people. business owners know that without their teams' dedication, hard work, and loyalty, navigating the challenges of recenttimes would have been impossible.

“Now is the time to highlight and appreciate the talent within our businesses and organisations. The People Awards offer a unique way to celebrate our people and our teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aim to share positive news stories and highlight the quality roles and career opportunities available within the Causeway Coast & Glens region.

Causeway Chamber President pictured with Go Succeed Representatives

“I encourage you to nominate at least one colleague, team member, or team for these awards. Recognise the time and effort your people have dedicated to your business and show your appreciation. Let’s take pride in our companies and our colleagues, let’s celebrate success.

“The awards wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our awards partner and category sponsors, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “I am delighted to be here today at the launch of Causeway Chamber’s People Awards 2024, sponsored by Go Succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Go Succeed service supports potential, and existing entrepreneurs across the borough at every stage of their business journey. The service delivers flexible support for clients, including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan.

Since its launch in Nov 2023, Go Succeed has helped countless local people realise their business start and growth ambitions.

I wish Causeway Chamber every success with the forthcoming People Awards and I would encourage local entrepreneurs to apply.”

The 12 award categories are now open for nominations. For details on each category, criteria, and how to enter, visit www.causewaychamber.com/peopleawards. Applications must be submitted online by Monday 7th October 2024. Results for all categories will be collated and finalists will be notified week commencing 14th October 2024.

Go Succeed is a free Business support service, delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils and funded by the UK Government.