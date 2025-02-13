Causeway Coast athletes race towards the final in penultimate round of Flahavan’s Cross Country League

(L-R): Sarah O’Neill, Mayogall Primary School (2nd), Annie Jardine, Carnalridge Primary School (1st), and Grace Higgins, Mary Queen of Peace Primary School (3rd) at the third round of the 2024-2025 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League at Ulster University Coleraine

Showcasing impressive talent and determination, young athletes from schools across the Causeway Coast competed in the latest round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League.

Held at Ulster University Coleraine, athletes were competing for a place in the final, set to take place on Friday 28th of February at Mallusk Playing Fields.

Taking the top spot in the boys’ race was Jackson Nellins, DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, followed by Aidan Colgan, St John’s Primary School, Dernaflew, finishing in second place and Sean Bustard, Dunseverick Primary School, Bushmills, in third.

Annie Jardine from Carnalridge Primary School, Portrush, was first to cross the finish line in the second girls’ race, followed by Sarah O’Neill from Mayogall Primary School, Magherafelt, in second and Grace Higgins from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, in third place.

(L-R): Aidan Colgan, St John’s Primary School (2nd), Jackson Nellins, DH Christie Memorial Primary School (1st), and Sean Bustard, Dunseverick Primary School (3rd) at the third round of the 2024-2025 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League at Ulster University Coleraine.

The competition also featured team races, with the top performing schools earning valuable points ahead of the final. The top boys’ teams from Round Three included St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, St John’s Primary School, Dernaflew and New Row St Patrick’s Primary School, Castledawson, with St Canice’s Primary School, Mary Queen of Peace Primary School and Drumachose Primary School leading the way for the girls.

With the third round now complete, the successful athletes, alongside the winners from the previous two rounds will progress to the final. Competing at Mallusk Playing Fields, the top 20 boys and top 20 girls from the league will also earn a place on the prestigious Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. The programme provides young athletes with a year-long opportunity to refine their skills through specialised training sessions and expert guidance.

Supporting this year’s league as ambassador is Callum Baird from Antrim. As the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m champion, Callum has been sharing his expertise, offering encouragement, and inspiring the young competitors with insights from his own athletic journey and inspiring them ahead of an exciting next chapter.

For more information about the league, please contact Athletics NI at [email protected] or call 028 9060 2707.

