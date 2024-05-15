Celebrate life, step by step, with the Portrush to Portstewart Hospice Celebration Walk!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is in the air and it’s time to celebrate life, step by step, with the return of the much-loved Portrush to Portstewart Hospice Celebration Walk on Saturday 22nd June! NI Hospice says that this is one of the most scenic routes that the local charity has ever planned and is now looking for local people to sign up to take part.

Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke and actress Olivia Nash, NI Hospice Vice-President, recently launched the 2024 series of Hospice Celebration Walks, which take place in seven scenic locations across Northern Ireland.

As well as the Portrush to Portstewart Hospice Celebration Walk, which is supported by Bob and Berts in Portstewart, there are walks at the North Down Coast, the Larne Coastal Path, the Lagan Tow Path, Ballymena, Divis and Black Mountain, and Hazelbank to Carrickfergus.

The Portrush to Portstewart Hospice Walk will start at the Portrush Watersport Activity Centre, then taking in breathtaking views along the Coastal Path before finishing in the heart of Portstewart.

Miss NI Kaitlyn Clarke, NI Hospice’s Vice President Olivia Nash & Leo Donaghy, NI Hospice

For over 40 years, the Hospice Walks have raised millions of pounds, supporting specialised care for families throughout Northern Ireland. To continue this vital work, NI Hospice is urging local people to lace up their walking shoes and take steps in aid of the charity’s specialist palliative care, starting by signing up at nihospice.org/walks.

Lauren Doherty, NI Hospice’s Interim Director of Commercial and Brand Development, said: “Every year, we care for over 4,000 babies, children, and adults across Northern Ireland, but we need the support of people on the North Coast, now more than ever. Please come fundraise for us by walking with friends and family in the fresh air, celebrate life, remember loved ones, and connect with your community.

“Every step you take helps NI Hospice provide vital care to families facing life-limiting illnesses. Sign up today, choose your walk, and help us really make a difference in the lives of local people who need our care the most.

“From leisurely strolls along the coast to wee danders through the woods, each walk is designed to suit people of all ages and abilities, so everyone can get involved, regardless of fitness – you can even bring your pets!

People on the North Coast are being urged to sign up for their local Portrush Hospice Walk

“New for 2024, walkers will be able to help Hospice even more by purchasing their own personalised sports top, to show who they are walking for on the day. We’ll even have a version available to buy for your four-legged furry friends!

“Even if you are not able to make any of our planned walks, you can still find your perfect path by holding your own DIY Celebration Walk, whenever and wherever you wish! You can walk any time, any place, any distance with your very own walk and still raise vital funds for Hospice.

“So whichever route you decide upon, and whatever you or your canine companion choose to wear, this year’s series of Hospice Walks are truly tailored for you, by you!”