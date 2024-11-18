Celebrating environmental community champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nominations are now open for the Live Here Love Here Community Awards 2025!

The awards celebrate local community champions, the unsung heroes who go over and above to take pride in their local area.

Nominations are welcome from community groups involved in volunteer environmental initiatives and with a history of participation in ‘Live Here Love Here’ programmes. The group must be actively engaged in practical volunteer action within Northern Ireland council areas, including Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.

This year the award categories are Regional Champions Awards, the Bright Future Award, the Community Together Award, and the Lasting Contribution Award. Each award category will feature a winner and a runner-up who will be invited to a fabulous glamorous award ceremony in February hosted by local celebrity Joe Mahon.

Last year’s Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough winners were Celine Boyle and Maureen Mitchell (pictured above). The volunteer gardeners transformed the Macmillan Unit's garden into a beautiful, welcoming space for patients and their families. With their dedication, they not only enhanced the environment but also brought joy, ensuring a serene escape during difficult times.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “We’re proud to have so many local community volunteers making our villages and towns cleaner, greener and more vibrant for everyone to enjoy."

"I would encourage nominations for ‘Live Here Love Here Community Awards’ to recognise the efforts that local groups make in helping to keep our towns and villages, parks and green spaces clean and pleasant places to be.”

The deadline for nominations is Sunday 1 December 2024.

Further information is available online https://bit.ly/LHLH2025_CommunityAwards