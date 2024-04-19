Celebrating Success with the Capacity Building Programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through the Capacity Building Programme, the Council has provided training in a number of key areas. These include Safeguarding, Basic First Aid with Automated External Defibrillation and Food Safety. In addition, there was training on how to complete a successful Funding Application, Basic DIY Skills for Women and an OCN in Events Management.

Not only do these courses provide important personal development opportunities for the participants, they also will provide longer term benefits for the communities which they serve across the Borough. Their new understanding and skills in Safeguarding, Food Safety, First Aid and Events Management can be applied to their roles whether that be within a faith-based group, a youth organisation or in a volunteering capacity.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented: “Congratulations to all the participants for the hard work and dedication they have demonstrated to successfully complete these courses.

Mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper rewards participants of the Capacity Building Programme

“All these courses were proposed through feedback from participants on previous programmes, which confirms how committed Council is to providing training that is specifically needed within the community. We hope that by supporting the development of skills and expertise within our community and voluntary sector, this will enable our groups to continue to grow and expand.”