Celebrating Success with the Capacity Building Programme

Over the past 18 months, more than 150 volunteers and paid staff belonging to community and voluntary groups have participated in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Capacity Building Programme. Their dedication was recognised and celebrated at the ‘Celebrating Success’ Community Graduation Event held in Mossley Mill on 18 April.
By Ashleigh ErwinContributor
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Through the Capacity Building Programme, the Council has provided training in a number of key areas. These include Safeguarding, Basic First Aid with Automated External Defibrillation and Food Safety. In addition, there was training on how to complete a successful Funding Application, Basic DIY Skills for Women and an OCN in Events Management.

Not only do these courses provide important personal development opportunities for the participants, they also will provide longer term benefits for the communities which they serve across the Borough. Their new understanding and skills in Safeguarding, Food Safety, First Aid and Events Management can be applied to their roles whether that be within a faith-based group, a youth organisation or in a volunteering capacity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented: “Congratulations to all the participants for the hard work and dedication they have demonstrated to successfully complete these courses.

Mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper rewards participants of the Capacity Building ProgrammeMayor, Councillor Mark Cooper rewards participants of the Capacity Building Programme
Mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper rewards participants of the Capacity Building Programme

“All these courses were proposed through feedback from participants on previous programmes, which confirms how committed Council is to providing training that is specifically needed within the community. We hope that by supporting the development of skills and expertise within our community and voluntary sector, this will enable our groups to continue to grow and expand.”

Council is currently developing a new Community Capacity Building Programme which will commence in October 2024 and include courses on Registering as a Charity and Digital Communication. For more details, keep an eye on the Council’s social media pages and visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/capacitybuilding

Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrimMayorCouncil