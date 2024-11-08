Celebrating the success of multi-disciplinary teams at Causeway Federation
This initiative, introduced in 2019 as part of the Health and Wellbeing 2026: Delivering Together initiative, has made significant strides in enhancing patient care and community health.
Together with professional and clinical leads from the MDT, they shared inspiring success stories that exemplify the holistic support services now available to patients.
Dr. Johnny Burns expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the MDTs, stating, “The introduction of Multi-Disciplinary Teams has transformed the way we provide care at Ballymoney Family Practice. We can now address not just the medical, but also the emotional and social needs of our patients.”
The event showcased the tangible benefits MDTs have brought to the community, enabling a more integrated approach to health care. Attendees engaged in discussions about future expansions of the MDT model, with Dr. Burns and the NFSU team expressing enthusiasm for rolling out similar initiatives across their Federations.
As the Causeway Federation continues to advocate for innovative healthcare solutions, the success of the MDT initiative stands as a testament to the power of teamwork in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.
Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt said: “I welcome the opportunity to see at firsthand how the successful establishment of the Multi-Disciplinary Teams Programme within the Causeway area is positively impacting patients. Multidisciplinary teams in primary care settings clearly work and are one of the biggest success stories of recent years in transforming our health service. I look forward to hearing of the continued success of the MDT Programme within the Causeway Federation area.”