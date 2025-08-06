Celebrations for 30 years of Clanmil Housing’s Marriott House and Brennen Court

A garden party was held in the grounds of Clanmil Housing’s Marriott House housing with care home and Brennen Court independent living in Magherafelt on Saturday 2nd August to mark the 30th anniversary of the two housing schemes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living at the two schemes were joined by family and friends and the local Clanmil team to enjoy ice cream, garden games and entertainment in the sunshine. Guests were invited to take part in skittles, bean bag toss, the higher lower card game and a raffle, all while being entertained by singer songwriter Paddy Doherty.

Jenna Mulholland, Scheme Coordinator at Brennen Court said:

“Everyone’s had a great day today celebrating the 30th anniversary of Brennen Court and Marriott House and it has given us an opportunity to showcase the schemes as great places to live. At Brennen Court we aim to promote independence and reduce isolation through our scheme activities. And if people need more support, they can choose to move to Marriott House, our housing with care scheme which is a real home from home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Hamilton who lives at Brennen Court cuts the anniversary cake with Carol McTaggart, Chief Executive at Clanmil Housing

Jim Hamilton, who has lived at Brennen Court for 21 years said:

"I love living here and enjoy the opportunities to spend time with my friends and neighbours. Today was great fun. I especially enjoyed the entertainment and getting together with everyone.”

Carol McTaggart, Group Chief Executive at Clanmil Housing, was delighted to be part of the celebrations. She said:

“We are really proud at Clanmil to have been part of the Magherafelt community for the past 30 years. We are committed to providing great homes and services for people as they grow older that support them to stay independent and enjoy life to the full. We have a great team here in Magherafelt and it’s been such a pleasure to join them, our customers and their families today for this special event and to see everyone having fun together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-R Clanmil Housing Chief Executive, Carol McTaggart with Marriott House resident, Patsy Scullion and Home Manager, Geraldine McCann

Marriott House provides 24-hour residential care in a safe, comfortable and homely environment for 13 older people. Each resident has their own flatlet with ensuite facilities, allowing them to maintain their independence and privacy while benefiting from the support and peace of mind provided by round the clock care and the companionship offered by staff and other residents.

Brennen Court independent living scheme shares the same grounds as Marriott House and provides people aged over 60 with the support they need to stay in a home of their own as they grow older, offering independence, an active lifestyle and security in 37 self-contained apartments and bungalows.

The Georgian house at Brennen Court was formerly the home of Mr Wilfred Brennen, who worked as a consultant at the Mid Ulster Hospital. He and his family lived in the house from 1946 to 1989. His wife, Mrs Muriel Brennen, officially opened the independent living scheme on 2 July 1992.