Centra Annaclone set to defend its title at UK Awards

Centra Annaclone has once again earned national recognition, securing a coveted spot as a finalist in the Independent Retailer of the Year category (up to 1,500 sq ft) at the highly esteemed 2025 UK Retail Industry Awards. Celebrating three decades of excellence in grocery retail, this event is widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the sector.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by the McPolin family, Centra Annaclone underwent a major refurbishment in 2024 before claiming the title last year, impressing judges with its standout store layout, exceptional in-store presentation, and outstanding product availability.

As reigning champions, Centra Annaclone continues to set the standard in UK independent retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Sharon McPolin said: “We are delighted to have reached the finals in the Independent Retailer of the Year category again. We were exceptionally proud to win last year and to be recognised as the best in the UK. The entire team has continued to work hard to ensure we serve our customers with the highest standards and best range possible. We’re looking forward to going to London in September.”

Centra Annaclone has been shortlisted in the Independent Retailer of the Year category

David Higgins, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI added: “A huge congratulations to the team at Centra Annaclone for reaching the finals in this category for the second year running. The store is a much-valued amenity in its community and continues to deliver on range, service and value. We wish the McPolin’s the best of luck at the awards.”

Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place in London on September 30.

The Centra brand has also been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while sister brand SuperValu NI is a finalist in the Community Retailer of the Year group. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands and operates 43 company owned SuperValu and Centra stores, has also achieved finalist status in the Convenience Retailer of the Year category.