Centra Annaclone team goes the distance for Action Cancer

A huge thank you to the team at Centra Annaclone who went full throttle in their static cycle challenge to raise vital funds for Centra’s charity partner Action Cancer, and to their very generous customers for their support.

The store team got on their bikes, spun their hearts out and clocked up an incredible £1,200 in donations on the same day that Action Cancer’s mobile detection unit, the Big Bus, visited the village.

The Big Bus, which is sponsored by Centra and sister brand SuperValu, provides free breast screening appointments to women outside of NHS screening age, as well as health checks and skin cancer detection assessments.

Centra Annaclone owner Sharon McPolin said: “We are very passionate about supporting our charity partner Action Cancer and raising as much money as possible to keep the Big Bus on the road, delivering lifesaving services to communities across Northern Ireland.

Left to right: Jenna Tumilty, Louise Bambridge, Rebecca McGreevy, Irvine McAuley, Kerri Johnston, Sharon McPolin and Frank McPolin.

“I’d like to thank all the team for their fantastic effort, to Annaclone GAC for hosting the Big Bus visit, and to our very generous customers, colleagues, friends and family for supporting our fundraising day!”

Mark Jones, Action Cancer’s corporate partnership executive added: “A very well done to the team at Centra Annaclone. It’s a fantastic sum to be raised which will enable us to deliver lifesaving appointments including breast screening, skin cancer detection assessments and health checks to communities across Northern Ireland. Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who supported for their generosity.”

Centra has been supporting Action Cancer since 2001 and has raised £4 million to date to help keep the charity’s mobile detection unit the Big Bus on the road, visiting up to 200 communities across Northern Ireland every year.

It is the only charity in the UK that offers free breast screening to women outside of NHS screening age (40-49 and over 70). Each breast screening and skin cancer detection appointment is free to the user but costs Action Cancer £120. Health checks cost £50.