Centra Carrickfergus team goes the distance for Action Cancer

Well done to the team at Centra on Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, who pulled out all the stops to raise money for their charity partner Action Cancer, in a double fund-raising effort.

The team got on their bikes and did a static cycle in store, clocking up £500 in donations from generous customers. They then hit the streets of Belfast later that day when they took part in Action Cancer’s Breast Foot Forward 10K walk, sponsored by sister brand SuperValu, raising a further fantastic £950.

Store manager Dale Buchanan said: “We are very passionate about supporting our charity partner Action Cancer and raising as much money as possible to keep the Big Bus on the road, delivering lifesaving services to communities across Northern Ireland.

“I’d like to thank all the team for their efforts in both events and to our very generous customers, colleagues, friends and family for supporting our fundraising. We’ll also be holding a raffle in store in aid of Action Cancer.”

Barbara Gill and Jill Wilson from Centra Prince Andrew Way, Carrikfergus clocking up the miles for Action Cancer

Mark Jones, Action Cancer’s corporate partnership executive added: “A very well done to the team at Centra Prince Andrew Way. It’s a fantastic sum to be raised and for the team to have taken part in two events in one day is impressive! The money raised will enable us to deliver lifesaving appointments including breast screening, skin cancer detection assessments and health checks to communities across Northern Ireland. Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who supported for their generosity.”

Centra has been supporting Action Cancer since 2001 and has raised £4 million to date to help keep the charity’s mobile detection unit the Big Bus on the road, visiting up to 200 communities across Northern Ireland every year. It is the only charity in the UK that offers free breast screening to women outside of NHS screening age (40-49 and over 70). Each breast screening and skin cancer detection appointment is free to the user but costs Action Cancer £120. Health checks cost £50.