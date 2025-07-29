Centra Dunman and Centra Maghera in the running for top titles at UK Awards
Conway’s Centra Dunman in Cookstown and Bradley’s Centra in Maghera are set to compete for the Drinks Retailer of the Year title – a category that celebrates innovation, impressive sales growth, standout promotions, and expert staff.
Both stores are also finalists in the Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year and Forecourt Retailer of the Year categories, each competing within their respective store size brackets, with Centra Dunman hoping to retain their Forecourt Retailer of the Year title from 2024. In addition, Bradley’s Centra is in the running for a fourth accolade: Best Use of Technology.
David Higgins, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI added: “Congratulations to the teams behind both stores for reaching the finals of such prestigious awards. Their well-earned shortlistings are a true reflection of the dedication and passion they bring to modern convenience retailing – delivering excellent service, exceptional quality and range, and the best value to their customers every day. Wishing the teams the best of luck for the awards in September.”
Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place in London on September 30.
In addition, the Centra brand has been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a finalist in the Community Retailer of the Year group. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands and operates 43 company owned SuperValu and Centra stores, has also achieved finalist status in the Convenience Retailer of the Year category.
The full shortlists for SuperValu and Centra are:
- Symbol Group of the Year – Centra NI
- Community Retailer of the Year – SuperValu NI
- Convenience Retailer of the Year – Musgrave Retail Stores NI
Independent categories:
- Best Use of Technology
- Bradley’s Centra, Maghera
- Drinks Retailer of the Year
- Bradley’s Centra, Maghera
- Conway’s Centra Dunman, Cookstown
- Food to Go Retailer of the Year
- Bradley’s Centra Maghera (under 3,000 sq ft)
- Kavanagh’s Centra Waterloo Place (under 3,000 sq ft)
- Conway’s Centra Dunman, Cookstown (over 3,000 sq ft)
- Moran’s Centra Strand Road (over 3,000 sq ft)
- Forecourt Retailer of the Year
- Bradley’s Centra, Maghera (under 3,000 sq ft)
- Conway’s Centra Dunman, Cookstown (over 3,000 sq ft)
- Independent Retailer of the Year
- McPolin’s Centra, Annaclone (up to 1,500 sq ft)
- Moran’s SuperValu, Ballykelly (3,001 – 6,000 sq ft)
Company Owned categories:
- Forecourt Retailer of the Year
- Centra Prince Andrew Way
- Store Team of the Year
- SuperValu Lurgan