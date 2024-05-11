Centra Sponsors Tree Planting Project in Faughan Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Centra Claudy has sponsored the planting of 300 trees in the Faughan Valley to support a community project and biodiversity in the area.

The Faughan Valley Community Interest Company has been working to develop and enhance the Faughan Valley area for residents and visitors to enjoy. A not-for-profit group, they have received a mix of 300 native trees including alder, birch, rowan and hawthorn, thanks to a partnership between the convenience retail brands SuperValu and Centra – part of Musgrave NI – and Trees on the Land, a not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation.

The initiative which launched in 2022, has seen 10,000 trees planted across 30 locations in Northern Ireland over two years, while this year a further 5,000 trees have been planted in 19 locations.

Colleagues from SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland have also supported the initiative by pulling on their wellies and visiting many of the tree planting locations.

Centra Claudy staff visit volunteers at Faughan Valley CIC which received 300 trees

Director and project manager Richard Allen said: “There is an acre of land that is currently grass verges along paths and lanes, so we are planting the trees in this area to increase the amount of woodland, and to create foraging areas for families and schools visiting the area. We’d like to thank Centra and Trees on the Land for supporting this project.”

Centra Claudy store supervisor Zara Coyle added: “At Centra we choose to make a difference, and we were delighted to meet the team working on developing the Faughan Valley. It is a fantastic area and we’re really pleased to be able to support the project with these trees which bring many environmental benefits including further enhancing biodiversity.”

Full list of locations where trees have been planted:

· Bocombra Primary School, Portadown

· Cancer Connect NI (Enniskillen)

· Carncome Farm, Kells

· Causeway Hospital, Northern Health & Social Care Trust

· Delaney Farm, Dromore

· Derriaghy Village Community Association

· Dervock & District Community Association

· Faughan Valley Community Interest Company

· Friends of St Mary’s College, Irvinestown

· Island-na-Breen Dairy Farm, Kircubbin

· Lisburn BMX Club

· McClure Farm Bushmills

· Portaferry Co-Housing Project

· Rathcoole Primary School

· Tullygally Primary School, Craigavon

· Sow Grateful, Belfast

· St Catherine’s College, Armagh

· St Mary’s Primary School, Brookeborough