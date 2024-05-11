Centra sponsors tree planting projects in Coleraine, Bushmills and Dervock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moran’s Centra in Coleraine, plus Centra stores in Bushmills and Dervock have sponsored the planting of over 1,000 native trees in the area to help enhance biodiversity, improve air quality, and absorb carbon dioxide.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has received 680 trees to plant in the grounds of the Causeway Hospital, which was the first hospital site in Ireland to support the All Ireland Pollinator Plan (AIPP) while the Dervock and District Community Association, which works to improve the local area and create shared spaces for residents, visitors, and future generations, received 100 trees. In addition, a farm on the outskirts of Bushmills received a further 250 trees to create a shelter belt and improve habitat for wildlife.

The groups have received the trees through a partnership between the retail brands Supervalu and Centra – part of Musgrave NI – and Trees on the Land – a charity and not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation. The project which launched in 2022, saw 10,000 native trees planted across 30 locations across Northern Ireland in two years, while this year a further 5,000 have been planted in 19 locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues from SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland have also supported the initiative by pulling on their wellies and visiting many of the tree planting locations.

(l-r) Nial Kirkpatrick (Centra), Frankie Cunningham (Dervock Community Ass & Lynn McCracken (Centra)

Bamber McKay, Deputy Head of Operational Estates at the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Our thanks go to Centra for supporting this project. We are committed to developing the site to help health and wellbeing as well as nature, and these native trees will undoubtedly enhance the area for patients.”

Moran’s Centra owner, Donna Moran, added: “At Centra we choose to make a difference and we’re very pleased to sponsor these trees at the Causeway Hospital, which will bring many environmental benefits to the area.”

Commenting on the trees the Dervock and District Community Association received, treasurer and volunteer Frankie Cunningham said: “We have introduced street furniture, planters and flowers to the village and are focused on making attractive spaces for the community to enjoy. Thanks to the support of Centra and Trees on the Land, we can plant trees that will enhance communal areas, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy and take in the smell, the species, and the quietness of these managed areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting the McClure family and their farm, Centra Bushmills store manager Mandy Glass said: “Sustainability is high on Centra’s agenda, and our tree planting project is just one way we’re helping to tackle climate change. We were delighted to sponsor the trees for this farm project which will bring lasting benefits including absorbing carbon.”

Mandy Glass and Rhonda McKessick, Centra Bushmills, visit McClure Farm

Mrs McLure added: “We’d like to thank Trees on the Land and Centra for supporting this project. The trees will enable us to plant hedgerows and pockets of shelterbelts which will create more natural habitat for wildlife and bring environmental benefits.”

Full list of locations where trees have been planted:

· Bocombra Primary School, Portadown

· Cancer Connect NI (Enniskillen)

· Carncome Farm, Kells

· Causeway Hospital, Northern Health & Social Care Trust

· Delaney Farm, Dromore

· Derriaghy Village Community Association

· Dervock & District Community Association

· Faughan Valley Community Interest Company

· Friends of St Mary’s College, Irvinestown

· Island-na-Breen Dairy Farm, Kircubbin

· Lisburn BMX Club

· McClure Farm Bushmills

· Portaferry Co-Housing Project

· Rathcoole Primary School

· Tullygally Primary School, Craigavon

· Sow Grateful, Belfast

· St Catherine’s College, Armagh

· St Mary’s Primary School, Brookeborough

· St Mary’s Primary School, Newtownbutler

Musgrave is working to achieve its net zero ambition by 2040 and as part of its commitment to sustainability, has invested £3.6 million in a major Sustainability Fund aimed at empowering SuperValu and Centra retailers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musgrave sources as much food and drink as we can locally, this uses less airmiles and therefore contributes to carbon reduction. Musgrave NI spends £160m on locally produced food and drink annually through 240 local suppliers and over 3,000 local farmers, stocking 4,500 local products in its stores.