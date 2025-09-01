Championship successes for Ireland’s top bowlers

Championship success in two finals came to Limavady Club bowler and also representing the Provincial Towns Women’s Bowling Association, came to Shauna O’Neill’s door when she won in two finals to become a double 2025 Irish Champion and 2025 Bowler of the Year, having also won the British Isles Singles Championship two years running.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a close match for the Singles Title between Shauna and Ewart’s Lara Reaney, NIWPGL Singles Champion. With Shauna leading 10-2 and heading for victory the match seemed to be in her pocket but Lara played some amazing bowls to be at 18-18 going into the last and 23rd end but her valiant title attempt finished with Shauna taking 3 shots to claim the title by 21-18.

The Pairs Final was a tight match that went to the wire with Sarah and Noleen Kelly, ILB emerging winners by 21-19 against Brook Sterling and Sophie McIntyre of the PTWBA to take the IWBA Pairs Title 2025. Sophie lifted the U25 Singles Title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Cochrane, Hannah Cochrane, who also won the U25 Pairs Championship, and Shauna O’Neill of the PTWBA had a good 21-12 win to take the Triples Title facing the IBL Triple skipped by Sarah Kelly; while Noleen Kelly’s rink lost by 20-10 for the Fours Title to go to Sophie McIntyre’s PTWBA Four but won the Senior Fours with the support of her IBL colleagues.

Shauna O'Neill, Double 2025 Irish Champion receiving the Bowler of the Year Trophy from 2025 IWBA President, Angela Thompson

The reigning Northern Ireland Women’s Bowling Association 2025 Pairs and Triples Champions and Lurgan Club bowlers Eileen Robson, standing in for Shirley Dew as lead, Teri Millar and Doreen Whelan featured but unfortunately exited at the semi-finals stage facing Irish Bowling League Pairing, Sarah and Noleen Kelly and a PTWBA Triple comprising Rachel & Hannah Cochrane and Shauna O’Neill eventual Irish Triple Champions.

The Championships concluded with the trophies and medals being presented by the 2025 IWBA President Angela Thompson to the worthy title winners and with her thanking the Officers of the IWBA Council, and also the Lurgan Bowling Club volunteers who worked tirelessly through the three days of competition.