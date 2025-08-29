​THE family of a young Banbridge man and cancer patient are fundraising for the local District Nursing Team as a ‘thank you’ for the amazing care and support they provide.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Banbridge District Nurses have helped Morrell Junior Jamison enormously during his health battles over the past three-and-a-half years.

In that time, the 22-year-old has undergone multiple gruelling treatments, but has faced them all with courage and a positive attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edenderry Park resident told the Chronicle: “Since my diagnosis in November 2021, to the present day, I have received 90 cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, proton beam therapy, radiotherapy and now immunotherapy.

Morrell Junior Jamison and dad Morrell pictured during one of their many trips to their beloved Anfield.

“While it has been a challenging time, I have tried to take all of this in my stride and used it as a motivation to succeed and enjoy my life as a whole.

“I think this journey has changed me as a person for the better, and made me appreciate the little things in life.

“I am blessed to have such a great support network of family and friends. Travelling around Europe has become a huge passion of mine throughout my illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenges of cancer treatments have taught me to be brave and embrace different countries, cultures and environments.”

Morrell Junior’s dad (Morrell) has organised a charity night in the Belmont House Hotel on October 3 at 7.30pm, to show the family’s appreciation to the District Nursing Team.

A raffle will form part of the fundraising, with amazing prizes on offer. The main prize is a four-night all-inclusive stay at the Dynastic Hotel & Spa in Benidorm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased from Morrell Jamison directly or through his Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jamison family will be forever grateful to all those who have supported and cared for Morrell Junior - and continue to do so.

He recalled:”I will never forget the support of Macmillan and Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“Back in November 2021, within minutes of my diagnosis, I had spoken to both charities face-to-face and they gave me a lot of reassurance, support and belief - and still do today.

“It would have been a very difficult journey had it not been for their support in any way possible. They really are worth their weight in gold for what they do for their patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We held a fundraiser in October 2023 for both charities, raising over £10,000 which was divided between them.

“The Banbridge and wider community really came out that night to show their support, even in the weeks leading up to it, by buying raffle tickets, among many other acts of kindness.

“This time we have decided to hold another charity event in aid of much-needed funds for the Banbridge District Nursing Team.”

Morrell Junior explained how the district nursing team has helped in his time of need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have been a huge support, over nearly four years now, between me attending the health centre and the district nurses attending my home.

“Every nurse who I have had the pleasure of receiving care from has gone above and beyond for me, and nothing has ever been an issue.

“I want to mention, in particular, the main nurse who has looked after me the most - Jenny Beattie.

“Jenny is an absolute superstar, who moves heaven and earth for her patients. The care and compassion she puts into her role is incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Like October 2023, I hope the Banbridge and wider community can come together again and show their support for another great cause. You never know, one day you might need the support of these charities and health services.

“But, most importantly, let’s have a bit of craic, enjoy life and live it to the full. Everyone is welcome!”