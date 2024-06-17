Charity presentation to Hope House Ireland by Newlands PS 72, following 52nd reunion event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 52nd anniversary reunion of the former Newlands PS football team from 1972 who won the East Antrim Smalls School Cup, was held recently at the Blue Circle Cruising and Sailing Club in Magheramorne.

The reunion involved retro shirt photographs of those 1972 team members able to attend, a pool competition, and a light supper which involved recalling many memories.

Generous donations were accepted on the night amounting to £275, and on 17th June an envelope was presented to Jacqueline Smyth (centre) from Hope House Ireland at Browns Bay, Islandmagee by from left: James Hunter, Patricia Smyth, Thomas Craig, and Ruth Hood, all Newlands PS past pupils from 1972.

