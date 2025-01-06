Charity thanks Northern Ireland supporters for help last year
The international development charity’s Northern Ireland Director, Jackie Trainor, said: “As communities around the world in places like Sudan, DRC, Syria, Gaza and Ukraine continue to face extreme challenges, we take great hope from the kindness of people in this part of the world who support Concern’s work to help those most in need.
“Just under a year into my new role, I have been inspired by the dedication of our supporters in Northern Ireland - our amazing shop volunteers, community groups, street collectors, debate students and adjudicators, school fundraisers, businesses, challenge participants and regular donors.
“That commitment has enabled our teams in 25 countries across the world to provide life-saving and life-changing support to individuals and families caught up in humanitarian crises.”
Concern works with communities in the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries to tackle extreme poverty.