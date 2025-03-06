Chartered accountants Ulster Society raises £16,895 for Action Cancer

Chartered Accountants Ulster Society is celebrating a fantastic fundraising achievement, having raised £16,895 for Action Cancer, its chosen charity partner.

The funds were raised through the Society’s largest annual event, bringing together 500 Chartered Accountants and guests in support of the leading local cancer charity.

All monies raised will go towards Action Cancer’s life-saving breast and skin cancer detection services, as well as providing a range of critical therapeutic interventions for individuals impacted by cancer.

Gillian Sadlier, Chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, said: "We are delighted to support Action Cancer which does so much great work throughout Northern Ireland, engaging with 20,000 people through its services each year. We hope that the money raised by our members at our Charity Lunch can make a real difference to families right across Northern Ireland.”

L-R: Gillian Sadlier, Chairperson, Chartered Accountants Ulster Society; Zara Duffy, Head of Northern Ireland, Chartered Accountants Ireland and Gareth Kirk, Chief Executive, Action Cancer.

Action Cancer offers 8,000 breast screening appointments per year to women aged 40-49 and over 70 — those who fall outside the NHS screening age range (50 – 70). The free life-saving service is available both at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the Big Bus mobile screening unit (kindly supported by SuperValu and Centra) which travels to over 200 locations each year. For every 1,000 screenings, Action Cancer detects six breast cancers.

Gareth Kirk, Chief Executive of Action Cancer, added: "We are thrilled to have been selected by Chartered Accountants Ulster Society as the beneficiary charity for this donation. As a local cancer charity, Action Cancer is totally reliant on the financial generosity and support from local people and businesses, without such support we simply could not deliver our life-saving breast and skin cancer detection services or provide a range of critical therapeutic interventions for people impacted by cancer.”

Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Action Cancer, explained the importance of the donation: "Support from organisations like Chartered Accountants Ulster Society is vital in helping us continue our work. These funds will directly support our free breast screening service for women aged 40-49 and 70+, as well as our skin cancer detection service and therapeutic interventions.

"We want to thank everyone involved for their generosity. It will make a real difference to those impacted by cancer across Northern Ireland."

Women aged 40-49 and 70+ can book an appointment online at www.actioncancer.org or by phone on 028 9080 3344.