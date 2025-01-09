Check vacant buildings for frozen pipes ahead of thaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a thaw forecast after the recent cold snap, NI Water would like to remind customers that as temperatures drop it brings with it the potential for a spike in burst pipes coming from vacant buildings or businesses and schools that have been closed for the weekend.

NI Water is asking customers to check their vacant properties or outhouses now for frozen pipes and take some steps to reduce the risk of potential leaks and bursts.

Brian McCalmont, Head of Water with NI Water, said: “It’s important the person with responsibility for the property prepares ahead of this weekend’s thaw and checks for possible frozen or burst pipes now.

“With many offices and outbuildings left vacant, and some students not fully returned to student accommodation after the festive holidays, the risk of frozen pipes is exacerbated as many premises will now not have been occupied for a long period of time and will have no build-up of residual heat to protect pipes.

“You can take action now by ensuring pipes are lagged, inside and out, and make sure everyone knows where the stop valve is in case you need to turn off your water supply in the event of a burst. We would also ask encourage farmers to check drinking troughs for leaks.

“On a wider scale, the impact of thousands of litres of water pouring out of burst water pipes can put a huge strain on the distribution network. Our staff are continuing to work, fixing burst watermains no matter the time or temperature. However, the public has an important role to play and we very much appreciate their support throughout the cold season.”

There are lots of simple things that homes and businesses can do to protect pipes and there’s no time like the present:

Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging – high street DIY stores have everything you need; the thicker the lagging the better the protection. All exposed pipes, including attic pipes should be adequately insulated. Insulate or wrap a towel around outside taps to help prevent them from freezing over.

– high street DIY stores have everything you need; the thicker the lagging the better the protection. All exposed pipes, including attic pipes should be adequately insulated. Insulate or wrap a towel around outside taps to help prevent them from freezing over. Fix dripping taps – even a small trickle can result in a frozen pipe

– even a small trickle can result in a frozen pipe – most are under the kitchen sink - if you have one of our stop valve tags, wrap this around it. You can receive a stop valve tag by completing NI Water’s online water audit at

Keep your home warm - Leave heating on for longer periods at lower settings, even while away. Doing this allows warm air to circulate, and will help prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather

- Leave heating on for longer periods at lower settings, even while away. Doing this allows warm air to circulate, and will help prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather Circulate warm air to unheated areas - Opening doors to unheated areas of your home (e.g. attics) occasionally to allow warm air to circulate can prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather

- Opening doors to unheated areas of your home (e.g. attics) occasionally to allow warm air to circulate can prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather Check you have home insurance - check your insurance company offers you protection from the large scale damage that mother nature can sometimes causeKeep the name of an approved plumber handy – type in your postcode at www.watersafe.org.uk to find your nearest accredited plumbing business

- check your insurance company offers you protection from the large scale damage that mother nature can sometimes causeKeep the name of an approved plumber handy – type in your postcode at www.watersafe.org.uk to find your nearest accredited plumbing business Protect outdoor taps – consider using an insulated tap cover to add an extra layer of protection to outdoor taps. Receive a free outdoor tap cover by completing NI Water’s online water audit at www.getwaterfit.co.ukReport a leak – members of the public can alert NI Water of any leaks or bursts by visiting www.niwater.com/report-a-leak-or-burst-pipe/ or using our webchat service online at www.niwater.com/contact-us/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/niwater and X (formerly Twitter) @niwnews. NI Water also has a dedicated Leakline number, 0800 028 2011, open 24 hours a day, every day. Calls are free of charge.

If you want a little extra help preparing your home for frozen pipes, more helpful advice and tips are available on NI Water’s website at www.niwater.com/winter-proof-your-home