Childline reveals impact of exam results stress on mental health

With A-Level results for Northern Ireland students due on Thursday, and GCSEs the following week, the NSPCC’s Childline service has revealed that in 2024/25, it delivered 706 counselling sessions across the UK, where the young person mentioned exam results worries.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot can depend on results – plans for further education and career ambitions; not to mention the pressure of meeting the perceived expectations of family, friends and social media.

Young people have been talking to Childline about the impact exam results worries have been having on their mental health including:

Trouble sleeping and insomnia

Anxiety and stress

Depression and low mood

Lack of self-confidence

Self-harm

User (UGC) Submitted

Key concerns of young people included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling pressured by family and teachers to achieve high grades.

Fears about the consequences of failing exams, including worries about:

Disappointing parents and teachers.

Being judged and perceived as less intelligent than peers.

Being taken out of extracurricular activities by parents or carers to focus on revising for next exams.

The future and how poor grades might affect their chances of getting into university or securing the career they want.

*A secondary school-aged child told Childline: “I don’t want to disappoint my parents. My results weren’t great last year, and I worry what their reaction will be if I fail this year, especially my dad, who might shout at me.

“I tried so hard, but that might not have been enough. I don’t want to be a burden. I wish they were proud of me like they are of my older sibling.”

*A young person aged 15 said: “I’ve been struggling since the results from my GCSE mock exams came out. I did worse than all my friends, and that really upset me. First, I got very anxious and stressed, but more recently I just feel numb.

“I’ve lost all motivation to revise or even do the things I like. I haven’t been feeling like myself - I’m pushing everyone away and I don’t even know why. I just want everything to stop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*A boy aged 14 said: “I’m afraid of how my parents will react when they find out I messed up my maths exam. It’s part of our background to push children to excel academically, so I feel no one else understands the pressure I have to deal with.

“I know I’m smarter than this and that this was just a slip, but now I’ll have to live with the consequences.”

Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said: "Exam results day can be an overwhelming time for young people as they receive their grades, which in turn means making decisions about their future.

"At Childline, we understand how difficult it can be to avoid making comparisons with others, but we want to remind young people that their worth and potential extend far beyond exam grades. When results don't meet expectations, it's crucial to remember that there are always alternative pathways to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many children across the country will be receiving their desired results, which in itself can come with concerns and fears for the future.

"Childline is here for any young person who wishes to discuss their results or future plans – our trained counsellors are available around the clock to provide support through our phone service and online chat.”

Tips for parents

Listen without judgment: Listen to your child, give them support and avoid criticism. Encourage your child to talk openly about how they're feeling and to share any worries or concerns. Be reassuring about the future: It's important they know you'll support and help them whatever their results. Let them know that failing is not the end of the world. Help them see alternative options: Talk with them about their 'plan B' if the 'worst case' did happen. This can help it feel more manageable. Manage your own expectations: Many children who contact Childline feel that most pressure at exam time comes from their family. Keep perspective and avoid adding to their stress. Focus on their effort and progress: Acknowledge successes, reassure disappointments and celebrate the hard work they've put in, regardless of the outcome.

Tips for children and young people

Remember results don't define you: Your worth extends far beyond exam grades. There are always options whatever you achieve, and one set of results doesn't determine your entire future. Avoid comparing yourself to others: Focus on your own journey and achievements rather than comparing your results to friends, peers or those you see on social media. Talk to someone you trust: Share your feelings with family, friends, teachers, or contact Childline. Write down your worries - then tear up the paper or share them with a trusted adult. Focus on what you can control: If results aren't what you hoped, research alternative pathways, clearing options, or retake opportunities rather than dwelling on what's already done. Look after your wellbeing: Make a list of the things that bring you joy and find time to do them. Eat well, get enough sleep, and do activities that help you relax.

Young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via 1-2-1 chat on childline.org.uk Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing [email protected]

*Snapshot quotes are based on real Childline service users but are not necessarily direct quotes. All names and potentially identifying details have been changed to protect the identity of the child or young person involved.