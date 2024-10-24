Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BANBRIDGE Children’s Hospice Support Group, a local fundraising volunteer group for NI Children’s Hospice, has celebrated its 10th birthday, raising a grand total of £135,000 over the last decade.

Originally set up in October 2014 by founding members Vivien Jess, Hannah Jess, Diane Cherry, Amy Bennington, Sophie Radcliffe and Katie Mains (née Jamison), Banbridge Children’s Hospice Support Group has been fundraising for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice for over a decade in Banbridge and the surrounding areas.

Over the years it has held many local fundraising initiatives including multiple Big Coffee Breaks, Jingle All The Way Christmas events, a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a FRIENDS-themed quiz night, a car boot sale, a Zumbathon, a recipe book, and even a Speed-Eating competition!

Speaking at its recent 10th birthday party held at Bannside Presbyterian Church, Vivien Jess, Chairperson of Banbridge Children’s Hospice Support Group, commented: “We can’t believe it’s been a decade since we first launched our group in Banbridge.

​Group members cutting the cake at the 10th birthday party celebrations.

“It’s been a joy and a privilege to raise money for this fantastic charity and we’d like to thank all our supporters who have donated to Children’s Hospice through our activities over the years, as well as the many local businesses and organisations that we have collected big cheques from.

“I’d also like to thank our many local volunteers over the years who have dedicated their time to fundraising and helping at events and cheque collections – some of whom are still here volunteering with me after 10 years!

“We have all enjoyed reflecting on what we’ve all achieved over the last number of years and we’re delighted that our grand total has exceeded £100,000.

“The Banbridge Children’s Hospice Support Group would like to also pay tribute to the contribution of both the medical and support staff, who make the charity what it is.

​ Diane, Vivien, Eleanor, Sandra and Amy celebrate over £100K raised for NI Children's Hospice.

“Their dedication ensures that Hospice can continue providing this essential service to all the families across Northern Ireland who need to access its specialised palliative care.

“NI Hospice cannot operate without the generous donations of the local community, and more recently, we have been fundraising well outside of the Banbridge area for both the adults’ and children’s hospices to try and achieve the charity’s financial targets.

“With that in mind, we have decided that from 1 November 2024, we will be renaming our group to the County Down NI Hospice Support Group – fundraising not just in the greater Banbridge area, but right across the county and beyond!”

Lauren Doherty, Interim Director of Brand and Income at NI Hospice, commented: “Congratulations to Banbridge Children’s Hospice Support Group on their 10th birthday. A huge and heartfelt thanks to the group for organising and taking part in so many amazing fundraising events.

“Your generous support for NI Hospice for the past decade has enabled us to make a real and meaningful difference through our specialist palliative care for babies, infants, children, and their families.

“We also welcome the group’s upcoming name change to County Down NI Hospice Support Group, raising further awareness and funds for NI Hospice’s care work across Northern Ireland.”

For more information on the work of Northern Ireland Hospice, visit www.nihospice.org, or you can follow Banbridge Children’s Hospice Support Group on Facebook by visiting www.bit.ly/BCHSGfb