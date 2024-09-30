Christian Aid lunch
October 9 sees the monthly Christian Aid lunch in Portadown.
The venue, as always, is the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church Hall in Portadown and the home-made soup, bread and cheese lunch will be served from noon till 1.30 with a minium charge of £3.
