Christian Aid thanks

The people of Portadown are renowned for their generosity to Christian Aid and this year is no exception.

Despite the fact that door-to-door collections are now ruled out the Christian Aid organisers are delighted with the response to their annual appeal.

The total raised was £6,450 and local organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling said: "We are truly grateful for all the support.

"There so many calls on people's generosity but we had an enthusiastic band of collectors and we are very pleased with the response from the townspeople.

"With so many conflicts throughout the world the work of Christian Aid is greater than ever and the emphasis for this year's appeal was on Burundi."