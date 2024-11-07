Christmas Toy Recycle Scheme 2024
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, joined Father Christmas and staff from the Council, Habitat for Humanity Ireland and Antrim School of Music to encourage local residents to donate to this year’s Christmas Toy Recycle Scheme.
Pre-loved toys can be donated at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s recycling centres at Bruslee, Craigmore, Crumlin, Newpark and O’Neill Road until November 30.
It’s the perfect opportunity to donate unwanted toys and gifts so that they can be enjoyed by other children this festive season.
Further information is available online at https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmastoyscheme