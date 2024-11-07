Christmas Toy Recycle Scheme 2024

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:26 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 17:02 BST
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, joined Father Christmas and staff from the Council, Habitat for Humanity Ireland and Antrim School of Music to encourage local residents to donate to this year’s Christmas Toy Recycle Scheme.

Pre-loved toys can be donated at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s recycling centres at Bruslee, Craigmore, Crumlin, Newpark and O’Neill Road until November 30.

It’s the perfect opportunity to donate unwanted toys and gifts so that they can be enjoyed by other children this festive season.

Further information is available online at https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmastoyscheme

Related topics:AntrimMayorNewtownabbeyNewtownabbey Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice