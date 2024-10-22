Guests at Lagan Valley Island included the High Sheriff of County Antrim, Mrs Patricia Perry; Mr David Honeyford MLA as well as fellow elected members. The Mayor was also delighted to welcome special guest and keynote speaker Mrs Hilary McGrady, Director General of the National Trust.

Addressing his guests, Mayor Dickson outlined his commitment to two key issues.

“During my year as Mayor, I intend to focus on two key themes that I believe are important to the citizens of our council: the environment and mental health. These issues are deeply connected and together they represent the kind of council we want to build, one that is healthy, sustainable and resilient,” he said.

“Looking after our mental health has never been more important. For many people, the pressures of everyday life can be too much to deal with. That is why I chose local charity Emerge Counselling Services as my Mayoral Charity for the year. The work they do is life changing and lifesaving and I will do all I can to support them in the coming months.

“I had help from some of our local primary schools in bringing the environmental theme to this evening’s event. I want to thank the pupils and staff of Lisburn Central Primary School, Carr Primary School, Carryduff Primary School and St Joseph’s Primary School, Carryduff for showing their commitment to the environment through participation in the Eco Schools Programme. From bug hotels to litter picks, these young people can teach us a thing or two about protecting the world around us.

“Tribute must also be paid to the pupils from Friends’ School, Lisburn who won the Creative Award at the Young Enterprise National Awards for their sustainable business idea ‘Bottle Up’, which led to the sustainable and unique floral displays we as our centrepieces tonight.

“I look forward to the remainder of my term serving our community as First Citizen and highlighting the important work that happens across Lisburn and Castlereagh. Tonight was my chance to welcome and connect all those in our city that work selflessly and with dedication to improve our local community, education and economy for all. I also thank everyone who donated to my charity, Emerge this evening”

Guest speaker Hilary McGrady spoke about the fantastic work of the National Trust. She highlighted how they work to offer affordable and enjoyable beauty spots to enjoy walks and talks with family and friends. Hilary connected the importance of socialising and exercising with improving mental wellbeing.

Mayor Dickson found a partnership with Barrow and Bloom, a local social enterprise that provides floral displays while donating funds to address mental health. They provided fabulous sustainable plant displays for the hall and a beautiful floral arch for guests to pass through on the way to the civic dinner.

The civic dinner concluded with a performance by Lisburn Ukes accompanied for a couple of songs by guest player – Mayor Dickson.

1 . UGC-Image-444540 Mayor Dickson and principal guests at his civic dinner Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-444541 Mayor Dickson and representatives of his Mayoral Charity, Emerge Counselling Services Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-444546 Mayor Dickson and Freemen of the City from the Royal British Legion, Lisburn Branch Photo: Submitted