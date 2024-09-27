Civic reception for champion drum majors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been another season of success for local Drum Majors during the 2024 pipe band season. In recognition of their achievements the Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Kyle Savage, along with Councillors Peter Haire and Keith Ratcliffe welcomed the prize winners and their families to The Palace, Armagh, to celebrate their success.

Twenty-year-old Charlotte Ruddock, Battlehill Pipe Band, is the new Adult World Champion. Charlotte is a former pupil at Clounagh Junior High School.

In the Junior section Jorja Turkington, Matt Boyd Memorial Pipe Band, continued her run of success, picking up the British, All-Ireland and European titles and earning the Champion of Champions award for the third straight year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killylea lad Louis Anderson, New Ross and District Pipe Band competing in the Juvenile section, was crowned UK and European champion, and also retained the Champion of Champions title for a third year.

They all proudly displayed their trophies won throughout the season and received ringing endorsements for their hard work and dedication.