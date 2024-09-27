Civic reception for champion drum majors
Twenty-year-old Charlotte Ruddock, Battlehill Pipe Band, is the new Adult World Champion. Charlotte is a former pupil at Clounagh Junior High School.
In the Junior section Jorja Turkington, Matt Boyd Memorial Pipe Band, continued her run of success, picking up the British, All-Ireland and European titles and earning the Champion of Champions award for the third straight year.
Killylea lad Louis Anderson, New Ross and District Pipe Band competing in the Juvenile section, was crowned UK and European champion, and also retained the Champion of Champions title for a third year.
They all proudly displayed their trophies won throughout the season and received ringing endorsements for their hard work and dedication.
