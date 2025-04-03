Clean sweep as more than 100 volunteers join Asda Dundonald’s litter pick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 volunteers joined forces for a community litter pick, led by Asda Dundonald’s Community Champion, Sharon Wilson and Four G Day Opportunities in Ballybeen, Dundonald.

A local charity that provides day services for young adults with severe learning difficulties, Four G offers placements, community engagement and inclusive opportunities for members aged 19 and over.

The event, which took place at the end of March, brought volunteers from schools and community groups together with Asda Dundonald colleagues and political representatives as more than 100 local heroes gave up their time to revamp their neighbourhood.

Sharon Wilson, Asda Dundonald Community Champion, said:

Asda Community Champions with Volunteers

“I can’t thank everyone enough for coming along, it was a really heartwarming day. Not only did we make a real difference to our local area, but it also brought people from all walks of the community together.

“It was brilliant to have five schools involved - Dundonald High, Brooklands Primary, Dundonald Primary, Longstone and Tor Bank – as well as the lovely ladies from a local over-50s group, fondly known as the ‘Aul Dolls’ or the ‘Ballybeen Babes’

“My biggest thank you goes to Jonny and the fantastic volunteers from Four G for helping us lead this litter pick. It was an incredible day, and the sun came out for us!”

Jonny Walker, Director of Services at Four G, said:

Asda Community Champions at the litter pick

“It was an amazing morning, and we were all still on a high the next day. We couldn’t believe how many people turned up to help. We welcomed other community groups to join in, along with local MLAs, which made the day even more special.

“A huge thank you goes to Sharon at Asda Dundonald, who we work closely with and truly appreciate for making these events happen. We look forward to continuing our friendship with Asda and hopefully, in the near future, we will have the chance to team up for another community clean up!”

Local DUP Councillor, Sharon Skillen, said:

“The litter pick in Ballybeen, which was supported by Asda and Four G, brought along local schools and groups for an impressive turnout. Thank you to everyone who helped, to keep our community clean and tidy!”