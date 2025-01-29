Clounagh Junior High School gets ready for production of High School Musical on Stage!

A 50-strong cast are putting final preparations in place for their performances on the 5th, 6th and 7th of February at 7.30pm in the school assembly hall.

The pupils are ready to share the story of Troy, “The Basketball Boy” and Gabriella, “The Freaky Math Girl”, who after a chance meeting during a Christmas ski holiday, find themselves at “The Start of Something New” when they discover they both attend East High.

But, with every pupil in a “clique”, will Troy be able to admit he really wants to sing in the school musical and will Gabriella be able to prove she is more than just a brainiac? Not if diva Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan have anything to do with it!

Pupils have worked tirelessly in rehearsals and now welcome you to join them next week to prove that if we all refuse to “Stick to the Status Quo”, reach out and make new connections, then we really all are on this journey together.

If you wish to purchase tickets for this exciting show, please call into the school office. A small number of tickets will be available to purchase on the evening of the performances.

1 . Ready for curtain up Cheerleaders ready for the show to begin. Photo: CJHS

2 . Ready for curtain up Clounagh Junior High School pupils on stage during rehearsal for their production of the Disney classic, High School Musical On Stage! Photo: CJHS

3 . Ready for curtain up Clounagh Junior High School pupils on stage during rehearsal for their production of the Disney classic, High School Musical On Stage! Photo: CJHS

4 . Ready for curtain up Clounagh Junior High School pupils during rehearsal for their production of the Disney classic, High School Musical On Stage! Photo: CJHS