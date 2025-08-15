Co. Antrim resident shortlisted for UK-wide ‘What is Care?’ photography award

Public vote now open

A powerful photograph taken by Terri Johnston, a medically retired HR professional from County Antrim, has been shortlisted in a UK-wide competition by leading home care provider Caremark, as part of its ‘What is Care?’ photography competition.

Launched to mark 20 years of Caremark championing home care in communities, the competition asked the public to capture what care means to them in everyday life, from small gestures to big moments. Out of hundreds of entries, one finalist was chosen from each of the UK’s 12 regions, following a rigorous judging process carried out by Caremark’s head office.

Terri is representing Northern Ireland with a photograph that was taken in 2005, capturing her Granny, Jean McCreight (who has now sadly passed), with Terri’s eldest daughter, Jenna.

Terri Johnston's meaningful finalist photograph of her Granny (Jean McCreight) and daughter, Jenna.

The image is now part of a nationwide public vote on social media to determine the overall winner of the competition. The photographer of the winning entry will receive a £1,000 luxury getaway.

Terri talks about the photo and what it means to her: “This photo represents so much; it represents the legacy of my granny. She cared for others her entire life and so many people will remember her kindness. I try to bring that into everything I do. She’s been my inspiration through tough times, including my own health issues – her strength has given me strength.

“The moment captured is when we knew we were soon going to lose her. Granny was very ill at this point. It means the world to have this image of her full of joy, looking down at Jenna. I love her arms wrapped around Jenna — as if she’s passing on her care, telling us, “Don’t worry, I’ll still be here” . . . she’s wrapped around her like a shield to protect her in the future.

“Jenna felt so comfortable and happy here, she loved being in Granny’s arms. Conceived through a third round of IVF, she was so precious to us all — and this picture shows that devoted bond. It’s hard to put into words, but this photo does it. It represents care in its truest form.

“My second daughter Zara was born six weeks early — we think [she arrived early] just so she could meet Granny. Granny sadly passed away two weeks later, but Zara got to lie beside her, and that gives me comfort.”

“Finding out I was a finalist means so much, especially as it’s this picture. It feels as if she’s still here with her arms around us. If I won, I’d love to take my girls – Jenna and Zara, who is now graduating – away somewhere in North Antrim where my Granny came from. It would be just lovely to spend a nice, long week away snuggled up together in a nice Airbnb and spend some time together.”

Voting is open to the public via Caremark’s Facebook page and will close at 9am on 29th September 2025. The entry with the highest number of public votes will be announced as the winner shortly after voting closes.

Emma Scholes, Caremark’s Director of Marketing, said: “We’ve been genuinely moved by the creativity and thoughtfulness behind so many of the entries. With such an incredible standard from across the country, narrowing it down to just 12 finalists was tough because each photograph carried a personal story, so judging them was emotionally challenging. We felt that Terri’s photograph stood out as a powerful reflection of what care can mean.

“This competition marks 20 years of Caremark championing care in communities across the UK. It’s about shining a light on what care looks like in everyday life, from small gestures to life-changing support, and how differently people experience and express it. Each finalist has brought a unique perspective, and it’s been inspiring to see care interpreted so personally through their lens.

“We’re excited to now share these images with the public, celebrate the value of care in all its forms, and see who the UK public chooses as their overall winner!”

For more information about the competition and to view the finalists’ photographs, visit: www.caremark.co.uk/whatiscare